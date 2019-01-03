MANOWAR Return To Israel For Exclusive Show In February; Video Announcement

Manowar will bring the Final Battle World Tour 2019 for an exclusive performance to Tel Aviv, Israel. The show will take place on February 25th at Hangar 11. This will be Manowar's glorious return after their celebrated Kings Of Metal MMXIV gig at the same location.

General Admission tickets are available at eventbuzz.co.il. A limited number of Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrades, for the most personal fan experience ever, are available on this tour. Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrades are upgrades to the general admission tickets - this means owners of an Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrade must also hold a general admission ticket (sold separately). Upgrades are available exclusively on The Kingdom of Steel (Europe).

Watch a video announcement below:

The Final Battle World Tour 2019:

February

25 - Hangar 11 - Tel Aviv, Israel

March

1 - Expo Center - Novosibirsk, Russia

3 - Fetisov Arena - Vladivostok, Russia

5 - Erofey Arena - Khabarovsk, Russia

7 - Teleclub - Yekaterinburg, Russia

10 - MTL Arena - Samara, Russia

12 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - St. Petersburg, Russia

14 - VTB Dynamo Arena - Moscow, Russia

16 - KSK Express - Rostov-on-Don, Russia

18 - DS Olymp - Krasnodar, Russia

21 - Sports Palace - Kiev, Ukraine

23 - Sports Palace - Minsk, Belarus

25 - Hala Vodova - Brno, Czech Republic

26 - RT Torax Arena - Ostrava, Czech Republic

29 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

30 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany

April

1 - Valby-Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

3 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany

5 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany (rescheduled date)

6 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

9 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway

10 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway

12 - Konserthuset - Stavanger, Norway

13 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway

14 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway

16 - Kulturhuset - Longyearbyen, Norway

19 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

20 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

June

14 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece

21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

July

18 - Gasklockorna - Gävle, Sweden