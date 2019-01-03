MANOWAR Return To Israel For Exclusive Show In February; Video Announcement
January 3, 2019, an hour ago
Manowar will bring the Final Battle World Tour 2019 for an exclusive performance to Tel Aviv, Israel. The show will take place on February 25th at Hangar 11. This will be Manowar's glorious return after their celebrated Kings Of Metal MMXIV gig at the same location.
General Admission tickets are available at eventbuzz.co.il. A limited number of Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrades, for the most personal fan experience ever, are available on this tour. Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrades are upgrades to the general admission tickets - this means owners of an Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrade must also hold a general admission ticket (sold separately). Upgrades are available exclusively on The Kingdom of Steel (Europe).
Watch a video announcement below:
The Final Battle World Tour 2019:
February
25 - Hangar 11 - Tel Aviv, Israel
March
1 - Expo Center - Novosibirsk, Russia
3 - Fetisov Arena - Vladivostok, Russia
5 - Erofey Arena - Khabarovsk, Russia
7 - Teleclub - Yekaterinburg, Russia
10 - MTL Arena - Samara, Russia
12 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - St. Petersburg, Russia
14 - VTB Dynamo Arena - Moscow, Russia
16 - KSK Express - Rostov-on-Don, Russia
18 - DS Olymp - Krasnodar, Russia
21 - Sports Palace - Kiev, Ukraine
23 - Sports Palace - Minsk, Belarus
25 - Hala Vodova - Brno, Czech Republic
26 - RT Torax Arena - Ostrava, Czech Republic
29 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
30 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany
April
1 - Valby-Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
3 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany
5 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany (rescheduled date)
6 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
9 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway
10 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway
12 - Konserthuset - Stavanger, Norway
13 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway
14 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway
16 - Kulturhuset - Longyearbyen, Norway
19 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
20 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
June
14 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece
21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
July
18 - Gasklockorna - Gävle, Sweden