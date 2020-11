In the summer of 2018, Bremen, Germany's Mantar performed at Wacken Open Air for the second time. Watch the band's full performance below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Cult Witness"

"Praise The Plague"

"Into The Goden Abyss"

"Spit"

"Age Of Absurd"

"Cross The Cross"

"Pest Crusade"

"Astral Kannibal"

"The Huntsmen"

"Era Borealis"