MANTICORA Debut Lyric Video For "Katana - Death Of The Meaning Of Life"

Manticora, the Danish prog-thrash veterans, have released the second single/video from their ninth album, To Live To Kill To Live, the follow-up and second part of a huge concept, to 2018's To Kill To Live To Kill - both albums, based on the 334-page horror/thriller novel that lead singer Lars F. Larsen wrote (also released in 2018).

The album has been very well received by the press, to a degree that Manticora have never in their 20+ career received such appraisal from an almost united press-core, so the band felt that a secnd video offering would be appropriate.

This semi-lyrical video for the song "Katana - Death Of The Meaning Of Life" - a song, with a very strong Nevermore-ish feel to it, is vividly composed and produced by the talented Chilean video producer Federico Bossinga from the company Abstract Chaos. The story of the song is again a very sad, bordering on despair-inducing, tale which the band is delving deep into at several occasions on the last 2 albums, making up the huge concept.

Bass player, Kasper Gram, explains the story: "Since this song deals with the story in which a young Dutch sailor - situated in Hong Kong, 1921, at the time when the story takes place - is falling in love with a local prostitute and looking at what he calls the love of his life, getting brutally murdered by local thugs, we wanted to express ourselves in colours that match the story. The light blue colours, resembling the room in which most of the story takes place, the dark red, resembling the extreme amount of blood, present in the story, when several people are killed in violent ways (by means of either gun or Katana. Federico was fed the lyrics, the story and all our ideas and impressions of this sad story and he has splendidly matched the storyline with the colours and imagery."

The music on both albums was recorded partially in the band's own studio and recorded / mixed in Hansen Studios, with producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Destruction) who also produced the first two Manticora albums back in the last millenium.

Tracklisting:

"Katana - The Moths And The Dragonflies/Katana - Mud"

"To Nanjing" (Instrumental)

"The Farmer's Tale Pt. 3 - Eaten By The Beasts"

"Slaughter In The Desert Room"

"Through The Eyes Of The Killer - Filing Teeth"

"Katana - Death Of The Meaning Of Life"

"Tasered/Ice Cage"

"Goodbye Tina"

"Tasered/Removal"

"Stalin Strikes" (Instrumental)

"Ten Thousand Cold Nights"

"Katana - Beheaded"

"Eaten By The Beasts" video: