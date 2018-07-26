MARILYN MANSON Cancels Toronto Show Due To Illness, ROB ZOMBIE Performs Extended Set

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie were scheduled to bring their co-headlining Twins Of Evil tour to the Budweiser Stage tonight, July 26th, in Toronto, Onario.

Just prior to taking the stage, Manson's Facebook page was updated, saying that "due to unforeseen illness," he would not be performing.

The following notice was posted outside all entrance points to Budweiser Stage:

(Photo by Ryan Claxton)

In an attempt to satisfy disgruntled fans, Rob Zombie performed an extended set - including a cover of "Sweet Dreams" - a song originally done by The Eurythmics, and reinterpreted by Manson in 1995 on the Smells Like Children EP. Fan-filmed video, courtesy of Steve Wilson, can be seen below:

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have released their cover of The Beatles' "Helter Skelter". Listen to the pair's take on the classic below:

Rob Zombie and Marylin Manson's 29-date co-headlining North American summer tour kicked off in Detroit, MI on July 11th. The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums, Zombie’s 2016 The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, and Manson’s 2017 Heaven Upside Down.

Head to RobZombie.com or MarilynManson.com for ticket info.

Remaining tour dates:

July

28 - Heavy MTL Festival - Montreal, QC *

29 - Impact Music Festival - Bangor, ME *

August

7 - Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

8 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

9 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

11 - The Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT

12 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Lake, NY

14 - Cellairis Amp at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

16 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX

17 - Austin 360 - Austin, TX

18 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, TX

20 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

22 - Usana Amp - Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Mattress Firm Amp - Chula Vista, CA

25 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

26 - AK Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

29 - Fivepoint Amp - Irvine, CA

* - Festival date