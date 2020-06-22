MARK SPIRO Streaming "Don't Leave Me In Love" From Upcoming 2+2 = 5: Best Of + Rarities Collection

On July 10, Frontiers Music Srl will release 2+2 = 5: Best Of + Rarities, a 3CD set from Mark Spiro. Hear the track "Don't Leave Me In Love" below, and pre-order the collection here.

Mark Spiro is an iconic American songwriter and an established award winning producer, recording artist, and accomplished musician, with a career that spans over two decades. Among his many accomplishments are 45 Gold and Platinum Records, and nine solo albums. His songs and productions have been represented on records that have sold over 100 Million copies worldwide.

The 2+2 = 5: Best Of + Rarities compilation encompasses the best of Mark’s solo material starting from “Now Is Then, Then is Now”, originally released in 1996, until “It’s A Beautiful Life”, released in 2012. Also included are his songwriting collaborations with none other than Dann Huff (Giant), Michael Thomson (MTB), Jim Vallance (Bryan Adams), and Tim Pierce.

As a special treat for the discerning and passionate melodic rock fans, the album includes 13 unreleased songs which also includes collaborations with Dann Huff, Michael Thompson, Tim Pierce and Jason Derlatka.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“All The Love We Kill”

“Wind On The Water”

“Better With A Broken Heart”

“Don’t Leave Me In Love”

“Vendetta”

“Through My Eyes”

“Mid Western Skies”

“My Devotion”

“Valdez”

“The Rain Came Tumblin’ Down”

“The Rhythm Of Your Soul”

“Can’t Take That Away” (Stuff Version)

CD2

“I’ll Be There”

“King Of The Crows”

“When Winter Comes”

“It’s A Beautiful Life”

“Come Back To Me”

“Mighty Blue Ocean”

“Monster”

“Between The Raindrops”

“The Fisherman 3”

“Wheels May Rust”

“A Beautiful Mistake”

“Love Don’t Come Around Here”

CD3

“Take Your Time”

“Holding You”

“Cry Me A River”

“Leave My Heart Alone”

“By The Riverside”

“Watching Over Me”

“24 Hours A Day”

“Broken Home”

“Whirling Dervish”

“Whenever I Remember”

“Feels Like”

“When You Were Nothing”

“Screaming Like A Crow”

