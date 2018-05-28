MARK TREMONTI On The Future Of Rock And Metal - "The World Needs A New GUNS N' ROSES, Or A New NIRVANA... Something That Comes And Shakes Things Up"; Audio

Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge, Tremonti) recently sat down with Metal Wani's Carl O'Rourke to talk about his upcoming concept record A Dying Machine, his first novel, what fans can expect from his upcoming Tremonti tour, and more.

Asked whether he's "confident or concerned" about the future of rock and metal music, he said: "Both. I think that digital age has really created an over-saturation of information. It's hard to make a splash out there, it's hard to get noticed at all. Back in the day, if you got the record deal and you hit the radio, everybody knew about you. Nowadays you have a million and two bands putting clips on YouTube.

"Nowadays, I go to YouTube to see new bands and whatnot, and I don't know who has a record deal, I don't know who doesn't have a record deal, I don't know who deserves it. By the time you've listened to a three-minute song, it's too late to figure that out.

"Good side of things is that people are getting better and better at their instruments, and more creative. I think it's just harder to find them these days.

"I think the world needs a new band, a new rock band that comes out and shakes things up. They need a new Guns N' Roses or a new Nirvana - something that comes and shakes things up."

On if he feels responsibility to carry on the torch? "I think we're doing our best to create music that we're passionate about, but I think we're a long way off of being that big figure that pushes rock and metal to the next generations. I think that one thing we're missing with both my bands [Alter Bridge and solo band Tremonti where he's the frontman] is that larger-than-life personality kind of thing that comes along with some of these huge bands.

"There's no Mick Jagger... Myles [Kennedy] is an excellent frontman, but we don't get the media push like a lot of these massive bands that really become those Guns N' Roses and Nirvana of the world that really changed the scene and created new excitement for genres.

"I think we kind of stayed under the radar when it comes to the public eye. You don't go to the haircut to the local buzzclips and tell them what band you're in. Like, 'My kids love your band! I love your band!' If you said you were Metallica, people would faint. We're still kind of under the radar to outside of the rock world."

Tremonti, the band comprised of Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars/backing vocals, and Garrett Whitlock on drums, have released the third song from their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine, out worldwide via Napalm Records on June 8th. “Bringer Of War,” the album opener, is now available on all streaming services. A lyric video that showcases the themes of the song can be seen below.

“Bringer Of War” comes on the heels of the debut single “Take You With Me” that was recently released. The single burst in to the Top 40 at the Active Rock charts and has been rising with a bullet. The album, A Dying Machine, is available for pre-order here in various physical configurations as well as digitally. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of “Bringer Of War”, the new single “Take You With Me” and “A Dying Machine” as well as one more future track that will be released before the June 8th street date. “Bringer of War,” “Take You With Me” and “A Dying Machine” are also available on all streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career. The music is inspired by a story that came to Mark while on the last Alter Bridge tour. During that time, the epic title track “A Dying Machine” was born. The story, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction authored by Mark Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

A Dying Machine tracklisting:

"Bringer Of War"

"From The Sky"

"A Dying Machine"

"Trust"

"Throw Them To The Lions"

"Make It Hurt"

"Traipse"

"The First The Last"

"A Lot Like Sin"

"The Day When Legions Burned"

"As The Silence Becomes Me"

"Take You With Me"

"Desolation"

"Found"

"Bringer Of War" lyric video:

"Take You With Me" video:

"A Dying Machine" lyric video:

Teaser:

Tremonti will be hitting the road in support of A Dying Machine. The band heads to Europe mid-June for seven weeks of touring that includes dates as direct support for Iron Maiden alongside headline shows and European festivals. Full tour info and ticket links can be found here.