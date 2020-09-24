MARK “WEISSGUY” WEISS - Legendary Photographer Joins That Metal Show For First Stadium Appearance; Video

World-renowned rock ‘n’ roll photographer, Mark “Weissguy” Weiss, whose legendary work is documented in the new book The Decade That Rocked, joined the cast of That Metal Show for the program’s first stadium event on September 18 at the First Energy Park in Lakewood, NJ.

In addition to Weiss, hosts Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson were also joined by musician Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and comedian Craig Gas. This appearance was the first by the show’s trio of hosts since 2016.

The show wrapped up with its “Stump The Trunk” segment, which featured Weiss’s The Decade That Rocked as a prize.

Following the release of The Decade That Rocked book, the Monmouth Museum in Lincroft, NJ, is now featuring a Mark Weiss: The Decade That Rocked! Exhibit.





Mark Weiss: The Decade That Rocked! showcases onstage and backstage moments and never-before-seen images from the period’s most historic concerts, tours and multiplatinum album covers, all captured through Weiss’s lens. The exhibit also features memorabilia from his private collection and will take visitors through Weiss’s journey on his path to becoming one of the most iconic and celebrated photographers in rock ‘n’ roll.

Mark Weiss: The Decade That Rocked! will run through November 1, with Weiss making appearances at the exhibition on Fridays from 2-5 PM through October 30.



Visit monmouthmuseum.org for tickets and for additional information check out thedecadethatrocked.com.

All visitors will receive a choice of a centerfold of Vince Neil or the Slippery When Wet girl with their $10 entrance donation.

