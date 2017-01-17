MARKY RAMONE To Appear At Niagara Falls Comic Con

Marky Ramone, who was the drummer of legendary American punk rock band The Ramones, from 1978 to 1983, and again from 1987 to 1996, is coming to Niagara Falls Comic Con. The event will take place June 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Convention Centre on Stanley Ave.

Not only is Marky a member of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, he's also a Grammy winner, and is currently in his tenth year as a DJ on SiriusXM Satellite Radio hosting his own show, Marky Ramone’s Punk Rock Blitzkrieg.

Marky will be appearing at the Niagara Falls Comic Con on all three days. Tickets are on sale now at nfcomiccon.com.