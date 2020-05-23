MARTEN ANDERSSON Demos ESP Acoustic Bass In New Video

In the video below, bassist Marten Andersson (Steelheart, Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob) demos an acoustic bass guitar from ESP.

The ESP Thinline Series is specifically designed to give musicians the sonic response of an acoustic guitar with the fast feel of an electric. They offer Fishman pickups and preamps for excellent natural-sounding acoustic response, along with a comfortable set-neck design for smooth and easy access to all points of the fingerboard, and a thin, lightweight body that’s perfect for all players onstage or in studios. Further details can be found here.