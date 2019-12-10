MARTIN POPOFF Announces New Book Satisfaction: 10 Album That Changed My Life; Features Interviews With DAVID COVERDALE, K.K. DOWNING, JAKE E. LEE, And More

Martin Popoff has announced his new book Satisfaction: 10 Albums That Changed My Life.

Popoff details the book explaining, “The brief is this: ask a bunch of rock stars to pick ten albums that changed their lives and explain why or what was so cool about those records. This was a blast and turned up a ton of insights and cool stories.

“Listen, this is a good, general classic rock book perfect for a Christmas present – I’ll sign to whoever you want, add a message etc., whatever. Likely I can get this to points US and Canada before Christmas, overseas not to bad either.

“Plus the book is gorgeous:

-cool larger 9 ¼” x 7” format, 288 pages

-full colour throughout, tons of pictures of album covers plus rare band photography

-foreword by Nancy Wilson

-Ian Anderson, Rod Argent, Marty Balin, Bev Bevan, Mick Box, Rick Buckler, Clem Burke, Bun E. Carlos, Gerald Casale, David Clayton-Thomas, Stewart Copeland, David Coverdale, Dennis DeYoung, Thomas Dolby, K.K. Downing, Dennis Dunaway, Roger Earl, Lita Ford, Bill Gould, Peter Koppes, Alexi Laiho, Jake E. Lee, Ian McCulloch, Graham Parker, Dave Pirner, Suzi Quatro, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Benmont Tench, Devin Townsend, Mark Tremonti, James Williamson, Nancy Wilson and James ‘JY’ Young and many more!”

In the introduction to the book, Popoff gives an overview of the contents: “Just a quick hello and a thank you for joining us on 10 Albums That Changed My Life. To imagine that these great musicians and their enthusiasm for these records is helping to educate both young and old on the great history of rock ‘n’ roll is a satisfying thought indeed.

“I must say that this has been a most pleasurable book to write—and compile: some of these first appeared in Goldmine magazine, where this idea first originated—because in the process of listening to these stories, I realized how intimate music can be to people. After hearing these folks skip and jump their way through a list of ten records, barely containing themselves in many cases, what they’ve done for us is pull back the curtain and reveal something about themselves.

Odd that is it through the process of picking two fistfuls of albums they like, but such poignant trips down memory lane, the stories of first records ever, the tales of being on the spot when history happens, the inspiration that had folks pick up a set of drumsticks for the first time… if you are a successful musician, a pro, someone who has worked and is working in the industry, then I suppose it makes perfect sense.

“All of these glowing stories made for chats that were educational and in many cases just more than a bit magical. Invariably, it had me scurrying over to my record racks, the CD racks, or Spotify or YouTube, for listens languid or indeed pointed, looking for the comparison explained or the nick of a riff admitted to or other clear forms of imitation and instruction from one generation to the next. I hope reading these responses has the same effect on you as a reader. Because indeed, in the aggregate, I must say this adds up to a pretty swell history of rock ‘n’ roll classics from a pretty wide range of years, but with one thing in common—these records have been around long enough to have stood the test of time.”

