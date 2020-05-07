MARTY FRIEDMAN Documentary Expected Next Year

Earlier this week, former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman took to social media (see the video below), where he provided an update on his forthcoming documentary titled Spacefox.

According to Marty: "I have done a documentary, and it's pretty much in the can, but it's being edited and added to, and new things are happening here. We were thinking of adding footage of me playing at the Tokyo Marathon in March, and that didn't happen because of everything."

"Documentaries sometimes can take a very, very long time. But I've seen the meat of the documentary, most of it, and it's a lot of fun. And hopefully it will come out sometime next year. Who knows? There's not really a set release date for it yet. But I have seen the material and I have seen a rough edit of it. And I hope to add new things to it and give it a really flashy ending. But there's no ending to the story, so when do you end the thing? But I think it's gonna come out next year."

An official synopsis from Substratum Films reads:

In July of 1999, Marty Friedman was onstage headlining Woodstock ’99 in front of a sea of fans as the lead guitarist for Megadeth. Since joining the band in 1990, Marty played a crucial role in their rise to stardom with his unorthodox style of virtuoso guitar playing, selling millions of records worldwide, and being nominated for multiple Grammy awards. Just six months after Woodstock, despite platinum albums and sold out tours, for reasons unknown, he suddenly quit the band and walked away from it all. Unbeknownst to his US fans, Marty moved to Tokyo to pursue his love of Japanese pop music, and in the process, reinvented himself as a wildly successful Japanese TV celebrity! Marty has appeared on 700+ television programs, commercials and motion pictures since then, and become was dubbed the “Ryan Seacrest of Japan” by Billboard Magazine in the USA.

Spacefox (current title) tells the surreal story of Marty Friedman, a nice Jewish boy from the suburbs of Baltimore who walked away from the ultimate rock and roll dream to search for something more fulfilling in a culture that was not his own. His renegade story is an inspiring example of the vast human potential to reach for and achieve even our most unconventional dreams.