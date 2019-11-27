MARTY FRIEDMAN - "I'm Not A Guy Who Likes To Promote Drugs, But I Don't Think 'Sex, Smoothies, Rock N' Roll' Sounds So Good"

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman is featured in a new interview with Australia-based Silver Tiger Media. He discusses his musical path as a solo artist following his departure from Megadeth in 2000. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

On KISS as an influence

Marty: "I think they were very influential to people in and around the music business and entertainment business, if you discovered them around that time (1980). I think a lot of people were inspired to do something. That’s a great thing, its always good the hear other people with similar stories. It’s very common you know, you don’t hear that about different kinds of music nearly as much as you do about KISS for some reason. I think its just so breathtaking, so different to anything else that was happening back then. It just kind of shocked a lot of people at a time when there wasn’t very many shocking things out there. I think it really allowed a lot of people to go into creative directions and I think they’re great for doing that."

On the "Sex, Drugs, Rock N' Roll" philosophy

Marty: "I’m not a guy who likes to promote drugs, but I think the whole ‘sex, drugs and rock n' roll’ attitude is right for the music. I don’t think ‘sex, smoothies and rock n roll’ sounds so good (laughs). I think that the image is cool but I can tell you with 100% certainty that if you do do a lot of things like drugs that are definitely not good for your health, there’s no way you’re going to have a long career. And not that every superstar needs a long career, I mean some things were not meant to be done forever and some things were and every single person has a different way of presenting their art so I’m not for or against every person’s personal choice, it’s completely up to that person, but in my case I’m not one of those health maniacs. But, I’m very conscious of not doing things that can be prevented, so like drugs are very silly to me because it can be completely detrimental to your health, your looks, your athletic ability, your everything. So when you play music I like to be completely in the moment and completely energised and motivated and stuff like that. But you know, every single person’s different and I haven’t done any of those sorts of things since I was sixteen."

Read the complete interview here.

Friedman will be returning to Australia, for the first time with his full “Super Band”, across four very intimate venues.

With a career of over 30 years with some of the world’s biggest heavy metal acts on top of an absolutely monumental solo career, Marty Friedman is a household name for guitarists across the world, and Australian fans get the chance to see the legendary shredder himself tear it up onstage in four incredibly intimate venues, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Friedman’s guitar wizardry closer than ever before.

Ultimate VIP Packages Available! - You all have heard how great the VIP packages were for Marty's US and Europe tours - this time will top even that. What you get with this great package:

- Meet Marty and have ALL your items signed - no limit

- Photo with Marty - with your own camera

- Chat with Marty - no rush through

- Exclusive Marty Friedman guitar pick - the exact same one he uses

- And the rarest of the rare—the VIP only CD, Marty's Vault 4: Wicked Sh*t From Japan

If you know anything about the previous VIP packages, you will know that participants all received Marty's Vault 1, 2 & 3. Those are not available anywhere anymore. The new 75 minute Marty's Vault “4” CD continues in a series of Marty's recordings that he has done in Japan that have not been heard outside of Japan and contain some of Marty's finest and favorite playing of his career. This is a must have for any Marty collector and is not for sale anywhere and ONLY available with the VIP package.

VIP packages are limited. To get yours now, please send an empty email to: vip.info@martyfriedman.com

Tickets for the Australian tour are on sale now via pinnaclemusic.eventbrite.com or Oztix.

Dates:

December

11 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

12 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

13 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel

14 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement