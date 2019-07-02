MARTY FRIEDMAN Performs "For A Friend" Live On EMGtv; Video

In the new video below, metal guitar icon Marty Friedman performs "For A Friend" live on EMGtv. The track is featured on Friedman's 2017 album, Wall Of Sound.

Known for his solo work, years in Megadeth, and beside fellow guitar virtuoso Jason Becker in Cacophony; Marty brings dynamics and soul like no other in his genre. With his signature EMG MF Set you can hear all of the nuance and style in Marty's guitar playing. From his subtle bends to rich vibrato, these pickups truly highlight Marty’s dynamic approach to the instrument.

Two more recent clips from EMGtv can be seen below:



