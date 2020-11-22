MARTY FRIEDMAN Ranks Top 26 KISS Albums - "I Will Really Miss Them When They Retire; Thank You For Everything"

Guitar legend Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) has checked in with a new album rundown list in honour of KISS acompanied with the following message:

"It seems that my childhood heroes, KISS, have announced what could be their most ambitious event of their career. Given the current global challenges involved in entertaining people safely, the responsibilities and risks in putting on the KISS 2020 Goodbye concert and potential for disaster are astronomical. But if they actually pull it off....!

I took it upon myself to fan the pyro a bit by re-posting my ranking of the KISS albums. Please note, this is in the spirit of fandom and gratitude, not criticism. Also it`s only this one dirtbag`s opinion anyway. Enjoy!"

Much of the world will be spending New Year’s Eve sequestered from one another in quarantine. KISS, however, will be blowing up 2020 in 100 feet of flames in a lavish, decadent, record-breaking (and Covid-safe) rock and roll livestream in Dubai, reports Ethan Millman of Rolling Stone.

The group is plotting one of the highest production livestream experiences of the Covid-era, with a 250-foot stage, 50 surrounding 4k cameras, and what the band hopes will set the Guinness World Record for the biggest-ever pyro show. KISS will be performing outdoors from Dubai’s Atlantis Hotel, and while a majority of fans will watch by stream, several thousand hotel attendees will be viewing from their balconies.

“Frankly, I wasn’t interested in doing a stream on the level of Live at the Troubadour in L.A.,” frontman Paul Stanley says. “Not that those aren’t good, but they aren’t KISS. Either we do this right, or we don’t do it. For us, size matters.”

Such an extravagant affair doesn’t come cheap. The whole setup will cost almost eight figures, according to show director Dan Catullo, whose company Landmarks Live is producing the concert. The pyrotechnics alone are nearly $1 million, and Covid compliancy expenses for the 400-some workers putting the show together total another $750,000.

Stanley and KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons have both spent most of the past eight months isolating with their families and have been vocal online about the importance of socially distancing and wearing masks. The band won’t see one another outside of the show and rehearsals, and everyone will be seated in their own separate cabin rooms when flying to Dubai.

“I’m going to put on my mask and goggles and put on a body condom and just cover myself,” Simmons says with a chuckle. “We can kid around about it, but this is deadly serious. It’s really sad that apparently there’s a large segment of the population who just don’t believe it. It’s difficult to believe until it happens to your family.”

Learn more at this location. Tickets are available now at KISS2020Goodbye.com. Watch a video trailer below: