MARTY FRIEDMAN Streaming New Track “Whiteworm”

Marty Friedman’s new album,Wall Of Sound, which will be released on August 4th, expands and destroys any conventional notions of instrumental music. Listen to the eclectic track “Whiteworm” below.

The album was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice In Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Legendary Queen producer, Mack, came on board to handle the mixing on two tracks, “Streetlight” and “For A Friend”, which Friedman proclaimed was, “an honor for me, for sure”.

Wall Of Sound tracklisting:

“Self Pollution”

“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)

“Streetlight”

“Whiteworm”

“For A Friend”

“Pussy Ghost” (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)

“The Blackest Rose”

“Something To Fight” (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)

“The Soldier”

“Miracle”

“Last Lament”

“Whiteworm”:

“Self Pollution”:

Formats:

White Black Swirl LP - 300 Worldwide

Clear Black Smoke LP - 100 Worldwide

Glow in The Dark LP - 100 Worldwide

Clear Black Swirl LP - European retail exclusive, 100 Worldwide

White LP - US indie retail exclusive, 100 Worldwide

In the video below, Friedman showcases his brand new Jackson MF-1 signature model. The 10+ minute clip showcases Marty playing this new guitar amidst rare, intimate discussions about his decision to return to Jackson. In addition, the video features song clips from Wall Of Sound.

Friedman is set to unveil his headlining tour in support of Wall Of Sound. The 22-show trek will feature support from Houston's top progressive outfit, Scale The Summit, along with Madison, WI-based technical progressive three-piece, The Fine Constant. The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on August 2nd, just two days before Wall Of Sound is released.

Friedman comments, "We’re coming to you direct from Tokyo, to make you smile or make you cry, or even drag you up on stage with us. What`s for sure is that we will definitely get your blood pumping."

About the band, in Friedman's own words: "Kiyoshi is the most aggressive bassist on the planet. You will either fall in love with her, admire her skills or both. Jordan Ziff is an up-and-coming guitar superstar. The youngest of the select few who have played beside me in the band. Anup Sastry (on the first week of the US tour) played drums on Inferno as well as Wall Of Sound, and is the most innovative young drummer I’ve ever seen. Chargeeee (on the remainder of the US tour) has been my touring drummer for 8 years - he steals the show from me every night. He has an inhuman amount of energy."

US fans who pre-order Friedman's new album at Prosthetic Records' official store will be entitled to a VIP meet and greet for one of the dates below. Pre-orders are available here. Once ordered, please email martyvip@prostheticrecords.com with your order number and what date you would like to attend. Please note, tickets to the show will still need to be purchased. The pre-order VIP offer will expire on June 30th at which time VIP packages will only be available at here.

Tour dates:

August

2 - The Foundry at the Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

3 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

4 - Highline Ballroom - New York, NY

5 - Crossroads - Garwood, NJ

6 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

8 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

9 - Diesel - Chesterfield, MI

10 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL

11 - Studio B at the Skyway - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Sokol Underground - Omaha, NE

13 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

16 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

17 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

18 - Trees - Dallas, TX

19 - Tower Theater - Oklahoma, OK

20 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

23 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

24 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

25 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

26 - The Whisky - Los Angeles, CA

27 - The Parish @ HOB - Anaheim, CA

28 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA