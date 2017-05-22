MARTYR Issue "Monster" Lyric Video

After the release of their most recent album You Are Next, Dutch metal band Martyr played successful support slots in front of Saxon and Trivium. Now they have issued a lyric video for the song "Monster", which appears on You Are Next. This clip comes at the same time as the debut of You Are Next on 12" vinyl, which can be purchased here.



Martyr will celebrate their 35th anniversary this year in Amstelveen, Netherlands on September 22nd at Heavy Metal Maniacs Fest. Their complete live schedule is as follows:

May

27 - Big Ass Metal Fest – Utrecht, Netherlands

July

7 - Dystopia Metalfest – Deventer, Netherlands

16 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands (with Diamond Head)

August

18 - Festival T Zeeltje – Deest, Netherlands

September

8 - Olensfest – Olen, Belgium

22 - Heavy Metal Maniacs Fest - Amstelveen, Netherlands



