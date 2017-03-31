MARYANN COTTON – Live Video Performing ALICE COOPER’s “I’m Eighteen” From DICK WAGNER Memorial Concert Posted

Danish / American rock singer Maryann Cotton returned to Detroit for the 3rd Annual Dick Wagner Memorial Concert - March 24th at the Motor City Casino.

Dick Wagner worked with the Alice Cooper group on School's Out, Billion Dollar Babies, and Muscle Of Love, before he became a permanent member and Alice's co-writer in 1975. Wagner wrote a full concept album together with Maryann, where he brought in Alice to write three songs for him. (They never released the album, Dick died few weeks before the final studio recordings.).

Maryann Cotton paid tribute to Dick Wagner, performing four Alice Cooper songs:

“Scarlet And Sheba” (Dada 1983)

“Eighteen” (Love It To Death 1971)

“School's Out” (School's Out 1972)

“Welcome To My Nightmare” (1975)