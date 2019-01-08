Maryland’s ETERNAL WINTER Completing Second Album

Maryland (US) based epic heavy metal band Eternal Winter is currently hard at work in the studio completing their upcoming 2nd full-length album, Archaic Lore Enshrined: Songs Of Savage Swords & Dark Mysticism.

Band leader, guitarist / vocalist & songwriter, Matthew Knight has checked in with the following comment:

“The forthcoming opus will be a brand new collection of metal hymns based on various literary themes that have inspired me over the years. The musical elements will be similar to those of the first album, but will feature a somewhat darker, gothic-sounding edge. Many of the songs are a bit more riff-heavy than those of the first record, and some more atmospheric to suit the subject matter at hand... At the same time, the album will most certainly retain all the “epic” ideas we are well-known for, and the ending result will be without a doubt, 100% true heavy metal with no compromises! I believe the songwriting has progressed over the years, and feel that these are some of my best compositions to date... We have been making steady progress in the studio, and are looking forward to sharing the release with everyone in 2019!”

Eternal Winter band line-up (2019):

Matthew Knight - Vocals / Guitars

Gordon Burchell - Bass

Keith Moye - Keyboards

Matt Brookins - Drums