MASS WORSHIP Announce Release Of Self-Titled Debut Album

Sweden’s Mass Worship announce the release of their self-titled debut album, on October 18. To give you a taste from the album, the band is releasing a new recording of the song “Spiritual Destitution” which is available on all digital platforms and below.

The band comments on the song: “’Spiritual Destitution’ tries to define what place we find ourselves within the forces of the universe and wherever the vast darkness takes us. Our endeavors to diverge from nature has led us to be in dissonance, not only with nature but also with ourselves and as a consequence the collective decisions we make often do more harm than good.”

Hailing out of Scandinavia, Mass Worship is a darkened metal band tastefully adding onto the rich legacy of Scandinavian metal with their uniquely heavy and gritty sound. The Stockholm based band was officially formed in January 2018, but the members carry a rich history comprising of relentless touring and recording schedules and the future that lies ahead of Mass Worship will be no different.

Mass Worship will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- black LP+CD

- light blue LP+CD (100) - available only via Evil Greed and CM Distro

- Digital album

The following two vinyl colours are just available via the band:

- clear LP+CD (100)

- neon orange LP+CD (100)

Pre-orders here.

Tacklisting:

"Celestial"

"Spiritual Destitution"

"Sibylline Divination"

"Serene Remains"

"Below"

"Proleptic Decay"

"Dreamless Graves"

"Downpour"

"Spiritual Destitution":