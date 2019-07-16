MASSACRE - Resurrected Death Metal Vets Ink Deal With United Talent Agency UK

Resurrected Florida death metal veterans, Massacre are proud to announce they have been added to the roster of United Talent Agency UK, under the representation of Mr. Ben Ward for all territories (excluding North America).

The current lineup of the band features three-fourths of the original team that is responsible for the classic death metal material that became the album From Beyond - Kam Lee (vocals), Rick Rozz (guitar), Michael Borders (bass) - along with drummer Mike Mazzonetto, who has been the drummer and vital member of Massacre for the last 9 years.

The newly reunited lineup has recently played shows in Florida, Germany and Texas with several US and South American dates rounding out the remainder of the year including California Death Fest at the end of July.

Find Massacre's tour itinerary here.