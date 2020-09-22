MASSACRE Reveal New Band Lineup

Veteran Florida death metal band, Massacre, have announced their new lineup. A message from the band follows:

"WHO IS READY FOR REAL OLD SCHOOL DEATH METAL!? We promised you new Massacre music and we are not going to let you down!!

"Despite recent setbacks , plans for a new Massacre album are still moving full speed ahead and with all guns blazing! The current lineup of legendary Kam Lee and original bassist Michael Borders have been joined by Rogga Johansson (Paganizer), Jonny Pettersson (Gods Forsaken, Wombbath, Henry Kane), Scott Fairfax (Memoriam, As The World Dies), and drummer Brynjar Helgeton!!

"Prepare for the raw, uncompromising sound you expect from Massacre!!"

