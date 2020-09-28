MASTODON - Cooking With BILLY "The Culinarian (Barbarian)" KELLIHER; Video

In support of their recently released Medium Rarities collection, Mastodon have released this new video:

"Cooking With Brann Dailor:

"Cooking With Chef Troyardee":

Medium Rarities, the new collection of rare tracks, is available digitally for the first time. Order Medium Rarities here.

Medium Rarities tracklisting:

"Fallen Torches" (Previously Unreleased)

"A Commotion" (Feist Cover)

"Asleep in the Deep" (Instrumental version)

"Capillarian Crest" (Live)<

"A Spoonful Weighs A Ton" (The Flaming Lips Cover)

"Toe To Toes" (Instrumental version)

"Circle of Cysquatch" (Live)

"Atlanta" (Butthole Surfers Cover)

"Jaguar God" (Instrumental)

"Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life" (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

"Blood & Thunder" (Live)

"White Walker" (from Game of Thrones mix tape)

"Halloween" (Instrumental version)

"Crystal Skull" (Live)

"Orion" (Metallica Cover)

"Iron Tusk" (Live)

"Fallen Torches" video: