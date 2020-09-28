MASTODON - Cooking With BILLY "The Culinarian (Barbarian)" KELLIHER; Video
September 28, 2020, an hour ago
In support of their recently released Medium Rarities collection, Mastodon have released this new video:
"Cooking With Brann Dailor:
"Cooking With Chef Troyardee":
Medium Rarities, the new collection of rare tracks, is available digitally for the first time. Order Medium Rarities here.
Medium Rarities tracklisting:
"Fallen Torches" (Previously Unreleased)
"A Commotion" (Feist Cover)
"Asleep in the Deep" (Instrumental version)
"Capillarian Crest" (Live)<
"A Spoonful Weighs A Ton" (The Flaming Lips Cover)
"Toe To Toes" (Instrumental version)
"Circle of Cysquatch" (Live)
"Atlanta" (Butthole Surfers Cover)
"Jaguar God" (Instrumental)
"Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life" (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)
"Blood & Thunder" (Live)
"White Walker" (from Game of Thrones mix tape)
"Halloween" (Instrumental version)
"Crystal Skull" (Live)
"Orion" (Metallica Cover)
"Iron Tusk" (Live)
"Fallen Torches" video: