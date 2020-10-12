MASTODON, DARKEST HOUR, BARONESS, KVELERTAK Members Cover OZZY OSBOURNE’s “Over The Mountain”; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic, “Over The Mountain”.

A message states: “This is our 25th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon here.”

The cover features Brann Dailor (Mastodon, Arcadea), Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour), Marvin Nygaard (Kvelertak), Sebastian Thomson (Baroness), and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.