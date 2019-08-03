MASTODON Drummer BRANN DAILOR Offers Advice On Coping With Mental Health Issues - "People Do Love You, And They Want You To Be Around; It's Much Better With You Here."

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor spoke with Razor 94.7 / 104.7 out of Appleton, Wisconsin during the recent Rock USA festival in Oshkosh. He discusses the 10th Anniversary of the band's Crack The Skye album, reveals Mastodon's plans for the future, and offers advice to people struggling with metal health issues.

Speaking with Las Vegas Weekly back in June, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher commented on the band's plans following the 10th Anniversary Crack The Skye tour, which wrapped up on July 3rd in Irving, TX.

"I just like to take it easy for the rest of the year, really. Just relax, spend time with my family, work on some projects at home. You know, slowly get back into writing. We’re all always writing; there’s lots of riffage and ideas floating around. But I don’t want to rush anything. We’ve got big shoes to fill with the last record, I feel like. I want to put out another great album like that, with heartfelt material that we’ve all worked on together. It’ll happen.

I think we need a little time to regroup. The band can’t be your entire life—just constantly touring and touring and touring, and then go home and write and write and write, and then go back out and tour, tour, tour. We’re all getting older; we have kids and families growing up. They need our attention, too. I live and breathe Mastodon for so long, and I think it might be good to step away for two months and then get back together and start picking up where we left off and start writing again.

I mean, I’m going to try and write as much as I can on this tour, on my days off, sitting around the hotel room. I’m not really worried about it. The next album will be great."

Read the complete interview here.