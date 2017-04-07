MASTODON - Emperor Of Sand “Making Of” Video #9 Posted

Mastodon have released Part 9 of a “making of” series in support of their new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, which was released on March 31st via Reprise Records. Watch all nine episodes below.

Emperor Of Sand can be ordered in various formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Sultan’s Curse”

“Show Yourself”

“Precious Stones”

“Steambreather”

“Roots Remain”

“Word To The Wise”

“Ancient Kingdom”

“Clandestiny”

“Andromeda”

“Scorpion Breath”

“Jaguar God”

“Show Yourself” video:

“Andromeda”:

“Sultan’s Curse”:

Making Of Part 1:

Making Of Part 2:

Making Of Part 3:

Making Of Part 4:

Making Of Part 5:

Making Of Part 6:

Making Of Part 7:

Making Of Part 8:

Making Of Part 9:

Mastodon performed “Show Yourself” on April 3rd on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Video of the performance is available for streaming below.

Mastodon tour dates:

April

14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater

27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival

30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live