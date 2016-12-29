MASTODON Guitarist BILL KELLIHER Introduces The LTD Sparrowhawk Signature Guitar; Video

In the new video below from ESP Guitars, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon takes you through the details of his second LTD Signature Series guitar, the Sparrowhawk.

Completely designed by Bill for release in 2017, the Sparrowhawk offers set-thru construction at 24.75” scale, mahogany body, 3-piece mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and Kelliher’s Lace Sensor Divinator signature pickups.

More information coming soon on this new LTD Signature Series guitar.

Mastodon’s upcoming new album, which follows their 2014 release Once More ‘Round The Sun, will tell the story of "a desert-like version of the Grim Reaper," drummer-singer-lyricist Brann Dailor tells Rolling Stone.

The still-untitled set, due out in spring 2017, is produced again by Brendan O'Brien, who first worked with Mastodon on their 2009 ground-breaking concept album, Crack The Skye.

"Time is a very big theme of the album," Dailor says. "How much time do we have left? What are we doing with our time?"

"I get a little movie going in my head about a situation and I start writing about that," Dailor continues. "I try really hard to make it personal and relatable and not too esoteric. It's embarrassing to write lyrics. I'm a drummer, and I sing a little bit. Together we tackle these things and we figure it out – how to be this vocally driven band that has three people singing that don't want to sing."

