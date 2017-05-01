MASTODON Guitarist / Vocalist BRENT HINDS Proposes Marriage Onstage In Alabama; Photo

May 1, 2017, an hour ago

Mastodon guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds popped the question to his girlfriend Raísa Moreno during the band's concert on April 28th in Birmingham, Alabama. A fan took a photo during the proposal and posted it online (see below).

Mastodon’s new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, was released on March 31st via Reprise Records. The album can be ordered in various formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Sultan’s Curse”
“Show Yourself”
“Precious Stones”
“Steambreather”
“Roots Remain”
“Word To The Wise”
“Ancient Kingdom”
“Clandestiny”
“Andromeda”
“Scorpion Breath”
“Jaguar God”

“Show Yourself” video:

Mastodon tour dates:

May
2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9 - Portland, ME - State Theater
11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

