MASTODON Guitarist / Vocalist BRENT HINDS Proposes Marriage Onstage In Alabama; Photo
May 1, 2017, an hour ago
Mastodon guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds popped the question to his girlfriend Raísa Moreno during the band's concert on April 28th in Birmingham, Alabama. A fan took a photo during the proposal and posted it online (see below).
#mastodon killed it last night. #Hinds proposed and had his grandma on stage all night in Birmingham, AL pic.twitter.com/UjJRDcj6Ev— taylor t (@taylorfsu) April 29, 2017
Mastodon’s new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, was released on March 31st via Reprise Records. The album can be ordered in various formats at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Sultan’s Curse”
“Show Yourself”
“Precious Stones”
“Steambreather”
“Roots Remain”
“Word To The Wise”
“Ancient Kingdom”
“Clandestiny”
“Andromeda”
“Scorpion Breath”
“Jaguar God”
“Show Yourself” video:
Mastodon tour dates:
May
2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9 - Portland, ME - State Theater
11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live