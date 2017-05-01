MASTODON Guitarist / Vocalist BRENT HINDS Proposes Marriage Onstage In Alabama; Photo

Mastodon guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds popped the question to his girlfriend Raísa Moreno during the band's concert on April 28th in Birmingham, Alabama. A fan took a photo during the proposal and posted it online (see below).

#mastodon killed it last night. #Hinds proposed and had his grandma on stage all night in Birmingham, AL pic.twitter.com/UjJRDcj6Ev — taylor t (@taylorfsu) April 29, 2017

Mastodon’s new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, was released on March 31st via Reprise Records. The album can be ordered in various formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Sultan’s Curse”

“Show Yourself”

“Precious Stones”

“Steambreather”

“Roots Remain”

“Word To The Wise”

“Ancient Kingdom”

“Clandestiny”

“Andromeda”

“Scorpion Breath”

“Jaguar God”

“Show Yourself” video:

Mastodon tour dates:

May

2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live