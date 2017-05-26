MASTODON - Last Night’s Scheduled Performance On Conan “Had To Be Rescheduled”

For Mastodon fans that were hoping to see the band perform “Show Yourself” on last night’s edition of Conan, the band issued the following message:

“Unfortunately, our performance on Conan that was supposed to air tonight had to be rescheduled. We'll let you know when the new date is confirmed.”

In the meantime, check out the official "Show Yourself" video below:

"Show Yourself”, from the new album Emperor Of Sand, remains in the Top 5 Billboard Rock Charts after several consecutive weeks. The album continues its ascent towards greater heights that's catching the attention of a new legion of fans.

Mastodon has just wrapped an extensive US tour and will begin a European tour next month.

June

9 - Download Festival - Donington, UK

11 - Download Festival - Paris, France

12 - Metal Hammer Awards show - London, UK

14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

15 - Novarock - Nickesldorf, Austria

16 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

21 - Sala Tejo - Lisbon, Portugal

23 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain

25 - Artefacts Festival - Strasbourg, France

26 - LKA - Stuttgart, Germany

27 - Tivoli Vrdenburg Ronda Hall - Utrecht, Holland

28 - Hamburg Docks - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Bravalla Festival - Norrkoping, Sweden

July

2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

4 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

5 - Karlove Rock For People - Hradec, Czech Republic

6 - Batcshkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

8 - Resurrection Fest - Viviero, Spain

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)