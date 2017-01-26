MASTODON - New Album Title, Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

iTunes Australia has leaked details for Mastodon’s new studio album. The album, entitled Emperor Of Sand, will be released on March 31st via Reprise Records. The artwork and tracklisting for the forthcoming release can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Sultan’s Curse”

“Show Yourself”

“Precious Stones”

“Steambreather”

“Roots Remain”

“Word To The Wise”

“Ancient Kingdom”

“Clandestiny”

“Andromeda”

“Scorpion Breath”

“Jaguar God”

As previously reported, Mastodon are offering fans a 360º preview of the artwork for Emperor Of Sand, as well as a 45-second snippet of a song from the album. Visit eos360.mastodonrocks.com to check it out.

Mastodon have been issuing video updates on the new album. Check out three teaser clips below:

Mastodon have confirmed a spring US headline tour, which will kick off on April 14th in Missoula, MT, with support from Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The tour also includes stops at several festivals, including the Carolina Rebellion Festival on May 5th.

Every pair of tickets purchased online for Mastodon (excluding festival dates and the May 6th Philadelphia date) includes your choice of a physical or digital copy of their new, album. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions via e-mail on how to redeem the album once it is released (date yet to be confirmed). Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Mastodon says of the tour, "Hey! Good news everybody, we are hitting the road this spring with some great friends of ours Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. We couldn't be more excited to pour majestic rock sauce all over your town. Come on down and help us celebrate the season of new beginnings where fresh buds bloom, animals awaken, the earth comes to life and there's a new Mastodon album to melt your face off! See you there!"

Mastodon tour dates:

April

14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater

27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival

30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

(Photo - Mastodon Facebook)