MASTODON - PBR Release “Sponsored Tour Guides With Mastodon” Video Feature

Earlier this year, Pabst Blue Ribbon signed on to sponsor Mastodon's 2017 US tour. The only stipulation from PBR was allowing the company’s Music Tour Manager, Andy Riggs, to join the band on the road. Mastodon naively agreed, unaware of Andy's fervent and overbearing commitment to his work. But the band and crew eventually found ways to use his 'passion' to their advantage.

Mastodon have extended their US headline tour starting on September 26th in Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live with continued support from Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The tour also includes stops at several festivals, including the High Elevation Fest in Denver, CO and Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY.

Mastodon will also be playing a series of headline shows in the UK this December including Brixton Academy in London, England on December 10th. Tickets can be purchased at mastodonrocks.com/tour.

Fall Tour Dates:

August

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival #

September

23 - Denver, CO - High Elevation Fest #

26 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

27 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performance Arts Center

29 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival #

October

3 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theater

7 - Camden, NJ - Rock Allegiance Festival #

9 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

10 - Rochester, NY - The Armory

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

15 - Houston, TX - Houston Open Air #

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Historic El Rey Theater

19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival #

23 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

# indicates festival date. All other dates are headline shows

* without Eagles Of Death Metal

UK Tour Dates:

December

2 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall

4 - Wolverhampton, England - Civic Hall

5 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

6 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria University

7 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

9 - Manchester, England - Academy

10 - London, England - Brixton Academy

Summer Tour Dates:

June

23 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain

25 - Artefacts Festival - Strasbourg, France

26 - LKA - Stuttgart, Germany

27 - Tivoli Vrdenburg Ronda Hall - Utrecht, Holland

28 - Hamburg Docks - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Bravalla Festival - Norrkoping, Sweden

July

2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

4 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

5 - Karlove Rock For People - Hradec, Czech Republic

6 - Batcshkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

8 - Resurrection Fest - Viviero, Spain