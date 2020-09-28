MASTODON, RUSSIAN CIRCLES, MUTOID MAN, PAINTED WIVES Members Cover ALICE IN CHAINS' "Rain When I Die"; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a cover of Alice In Chains' "Rain When I Die". Watch the video below.

A message states: "This is our 23rd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon here."

This cover features Brann Dailor (Mastodon, Arcadea), Justin Suitor (Painted Wives), Mike Sullivan (Russian Circles, Dakota/Dakota), Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom), and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.