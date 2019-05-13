MASTODON - The Making Of Crack The Skye, Part Five (Video)

Mastodon have released Part 5 of their Making Of Crack The Skye video series. Watch five segments below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Catch Mastodon on tour, performing Crack The Skye in its entirety, as they open for Coheed And Cambria, at the following shows:

May

28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

June

1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors

11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor

23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park

28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre

July

2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory