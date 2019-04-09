MASTODON - The Making Of Crack The Skye, Part Three (Video)

Mastodon have released Part 3 of their Making Of Crack The Skye video series. Watch three segments below.

"Back in the summer of 2008, when we finished recording our fifth full-length album, Crack The Skye, we felt like we had created something very special," says Mastodon. "That is why, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of one of our proudest moments, we decided to take it out on tour and play it start to finish along with some other golden oldies of course. Can’t wait to see all of you on tour so we can celebrate Crack The Skye’s birthday together!"

"We’ve also made some brand new Crack The Skye merch, check it out here."

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Catch Mastodon on tour, performing Crack The Skye in its entirety, as they open for Coheed And Cambria, at the following shows:

May

28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

June

1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors

11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor

23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park

28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre

July

2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory