MASTODON - “We Write From The Heart, So It’s Extremely Personal For The Four Of Us”; Video

Mastodon’s new album, Emperor Of Sand, will be available March 31st via Reprise Records. In a new feature with Rolling Stone, the band discuss the writing for their new LP inspired by personal tragedy, and how they matured as a band. Watch the video below and find the full feature at RollingStone.com.

Emperor Of Sand can now be pre-ordered in various formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Sultan’s Curse”

“Show Yourself”

“Precious Stones”

“Steambreather”

“Roots Remain”

“Word To The Wise”

“Ancient Kingdom”

“Clandestiny”

“Andromeda”

“Scorpion Breath”

“Jaguar God”

“Show Yourself” video:

“Andromeda”:

“Sultan’s Curse”:

Making Of Part 1:

Making Of Part 2:

Making Of Part 3:

Making Of Part 4:

Making Of Part 5:

Making Of Part 6:

Making Of Part 7:

Fans who purchase the vinyl edition of the new album will receive a bonus color-in vinyl jacket. In the humorous video below, the Emperor Of Sand colors in the album art with kids.

Mastodon tour dates:

April

14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater

27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival

30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live