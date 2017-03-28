MASTODON - “We Write From The Heart, So It’s Extremely Personal For The Four Of Us”; Video
March 28, 2017, 15 minutes ago
Mastodon’s new album, Emperor Of Sand, will be available March 31st via Reprise Records. In a new feature with Rolling Stone, the band discuss the writing for their new LP inspired by personal tragedy, and how they matured as a band. Watch the video below and find the full feature at RollingStone.com.
Emperor Of Sand can now be pre-ordered in various formats at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Sultan’s Curse”
“Show Yourself”
“Precious Stones”
“Steambreather”
“Roots Remain”
“Word To The Wise”
“Ancient Kingdom”
“Clandestiny”
“Andromeda”
“Scorpion Breath”
“Jaguar God”
“Show Yourself” video:
“Andromeda”:
“Sultan’s Curse”:
Making Of Part 1:
Making Of Part 2:
Making Of Part 3:
Making Of Part 4:
Making Of Part 5:
Making Of Part 6:
Making Of Part 7:
Fans who purchase the vinyl edition of the new album will receive a bonus color-in vinyl jacket. In the humorous video below, the Emperor Of Sand colors in the album art with kids.
Mastodon tour dates:
April
14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater
15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater
27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival
30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival
May
2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9 - Portland, ME - State Theater
11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live