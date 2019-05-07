MATT SORUM, BILLY GIBBONS Guest On Jonesy’s Jukebox; Video Interview

Drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Deadland Ritual) and vocalist / guitarist Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) recently paid a surprise visit to Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones' Jonesy’s Jukebox on 95.5 KLOS in Los Angeles, California. The pair talk about music, touring, and the changing of rock historical places; as well as tacos and hot sauce!

Deadland Ritual, featuring bassist Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica, Scars On Broadway), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), have added two further UK dates to their European tour in June.

Deadland Ritual promises the live shows will be something special, mixing the original material with deeper cuts from their collective past. “Not the typical songs you would expect,” according to Matt Sorum.

Tour dates:

June

4 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

5 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

6 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

10 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

11 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

13 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK

14 - Download Festival - Donnington, UK

15 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

17 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

18 - Trianon - Paris, France

19 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

21-22 - Azkena Festival - Vitoria, Spain

21-23 - Hellfest Festival - Clisson, France

To purchase tickets and for further updates visit deadlandritual.com.

The band's debut track, “Down In Flames” is available here. A video can be seen below.

Produced by Greg Fidelman (Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Metallica), “Down In Flames” features the lush and powerful vocals of Perez, alongside Stevens’ signature thundering guitar conjugating with the hard-driving tribal rhythm section of Butler and Sorum.