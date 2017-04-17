MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
April 17, 2017, 19 minutes ago
This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the heavy metal musicians Max & Iggor Cavalera (ex-Sepultura):
In November/December, Max & Iggor Cavalera will be back in Europe on the MTV Headbangers' Ball Tour 2017, with support from Overkill, Insomnium and Deserted Fear. A trailer video can be found below.
Tour dates:
November
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
30 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
December
1 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash
3 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
9 - Gießen, Germany - Hessenhallen
11 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage