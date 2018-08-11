MAXXWELL Tease “She’s Mine” Video

If the Swiss heavy rockers Maxxwell do something then they do it right. After Maxxwell announced the tour with Threshold and finally put UK on the list of countries played, they’re coming with more dates. Maxxwell are considered to be an extremely playful band. So it's not surprising that after a short, three-week stopover, the next trip will be done. No less than ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. (also Firewind) has invited the band as direct support. And then there's the teaser clip for the official single "She's Mine". The clip shows the Maxxwell from its strongest side. Fooling around, on and off stage. Release for the video is August 24th, one month before the complete album Metalized will be finally in stores (September 21st).

The video was filmed, edited and produced by Jörg Hennecke at Yorkproduction.ch.

Sometimes it takes a little longer for a work to reach completion. This is what happened with Maxxwell, who have taken a full four years to produce their fourth release, Metalized. Thanks to the strength of the band's last album, Tabula Rasa, they played support on tours with Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock, Doro, Kissin' Dynamite, Rage & Shakra and support slots for Within Temptation, Extreme, Gloryhammer - just to name a few. In the almost 10-year career of Maxxwell, they have performed a total of over two hundred shows.

Tracklisting:

“Hurricane”

“Back Again”

“P.U.T.V.”

“She’s Mine”

“Scars”

“Metalized”

“Monsterball”

“Burn”

“Done With You”

“Given It All”

“The Temple”

“Raise Your Fist”

“Independent” (Bonus Track)

“Queen Of The Night” (Bonus Track)

“Schizophrenia” (Bonus Track)

“Metalized” lyric video teaser: