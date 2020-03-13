MAYHEM, ABBATH - Entire Decibel Tour Cancelled Due To COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Concerns

The Decibel Magazine Tour - featuring Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper and Idle Hands - has been cancelled.

Organizers state: "In an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous states and cities on the Decibel Magazine Tour routing have announced bans on gatherings in excess of 250 or 500 people (with many more expected to do the same in the coming days). As a result, we have been forced to cancel the Decibel Magazine Tour. Though it pains us to see so many plans disrupted as a result, we must remain committed to ensuring the safety of the bands, their crew, venue staff and, of course, the fans during this time.

"For ticket refunds, please inquire at point of purchase. Thanks for your understanding and support of Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper, Idle Hands and Decibel."

(Photo - Ester Segarra)