MAYHEM Biopic Lords Of Chaos To Arrive On Blu-Ray / DVD Combo And DVD In May

Unobstructed View and MVD Entertainment Group announce the release of Lords Of Chaos on Blu-ray / DVD combo and DVD on May 28 in the US and May 21 in Canada. It's a thrilling coming of age horror/drama, weaving together rock'n'roll, youth, love, and death through an incredibly dark story. Renowned Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund (Polar) brings his notorious visual aesthetic to the film, alongside ground-breaking performances from Rory Culkin (Succession, Signs, You Can Count On Me) and Emory Cohen (The Place Beyond The Pines, Brooklyn).

Inspired by a true story, Lords Of Chaos made its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival before going on to impress audiences at Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Fantasia Festival, and more.

Oslo, 1987: Seventeen-year-old Euronymous (Rory Culkin) is determined to escape his idyllic Scandinavian hometown and create "true Norwegian black metal" with his band, Mayhem. He's joined by equally fanatical youths - Dead (Jack Kilmer) and Varg (Emory Cohen). Believing that they're on the cusp of a musical revolution, the group gets even darker, driven by the black metal dogma to spread evil.

They begin burning down churches throughout the countryside and stealing tombstones for their record store. But when the press catches up with them and Euronymous takes more credit than he's earned for the group's violent acts, Varg, fresh out of jail, arranges a dark encounter to settle the score and ultimately determine who the darkest black metal musician is...

The Blu-ray / DVD combo contains the unrated version of the film (118 min) and bonus features (11 directors teasers and trailers). The single DVD includes the rated version (116 min) and no bonus features. Pre-order here.