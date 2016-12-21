MAYHEM - De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive Out Now; Full Stream Available

Norwegian black metal icons, Mayhem, are commemorating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length. In celebration of its release, the band has self-issued De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive. Captured live in Norrköping, Sweden last year during the band's headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival, the show marked Mayhem’s first time ever playing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full.

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi.

The offering is available now on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered) as well as digitally. For physical orders, point your browser here. For digital orders go here. You can stream the record in full below.

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive tracklisting:

“Funeral Fog”

“Freezing Moon”

“Cursed In Eternity”

“Pagan Fears”

“Life Eternal”

“From The Dark Past”

“Buried By Time And Dust”

“De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas”

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive by The True Mayhem

Mayhem will march their way across North America next month performing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in its monumental entirety. Set to commence on January 20th in Montreal, Quebec, the headlining tour will pillage its way through two-dozen cities, the trek coming to a close on February 19th in New York, New York. Support will be provided by Black Anvil and Inquisition.

Tour dates:

January

20 - Club Solda - Montreal, QC

21 - Phoenix Theater - Toronto, ON

22 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

23 - Metro - Chicago, IL

24 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

25 - Mill City Nights - Minneapolis, MN

27 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

28 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Marquee - Calgary, AB

31 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

February

2 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

3 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

6 - Social Hall SF - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

8 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

10 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

13 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

14 - Throne Theater - Wilmington, NC

15 - The Howard Theater - Washington, DC

16 - Theatre Of The Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

17 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

18 - Royale - Boston, MA

19 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY