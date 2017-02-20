MAYHEM Frontman ATTILA CSIHAR On Next Studio Album - “We Should Come Up With New Material, Sooner Than Later”; Audio

Metal Wani reporter Jackie Mtz recently had a chat with Mayhem frontman Attila Csihar.

He discusses the recent North American tour in support of the classic album De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, fan response to the shows, how this record opened gates for various bands in the scene, his opinion of current Mayhem lineup and why it's the best since 90's.

He also talks about the current status of the upcoming album, why they prefer to take more time for this record, whether the recent tour will inspire band to write a 'back to the roots' record and why Mayhem is an outlet of expression for the members to create art.

He throws light on creative differences between Sun O))), Sinsaenum and Mayhem, challenges he is facing even after three decades of existence, whether the black metal scene is still evolving every decade, importance of playing intimate club shows over festivals and more.

Listen below:

Mayhem's Live In Sarpsborg receives it’s official debut release on this Peaceville 2017 pressing, due for release on April 7th. Pre-order here.

With new audio captured from a master source, the show, originally performed on February 28th, 1990 was one of only a handful to feature the now legendary lineup of Dead, Euronymous, Hellhammer and Necrobutcher.

Perfectly demonstrating the pure raw essence of Mayhem, the band surge through some of their early classics, from the Deathcrush release to tracks which would later feature on their highly revered debut, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas.

This first edition of Live in Sarpsborg is presented on limited clear heavyweight vinyl and includes a 12" booklet featuring rare and unseen band photos, plus extensive thoughts and recollections from Metalion and others associated with the event, as well as former Mayhem members Manheim and Messiah.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Deathcrush”

“Necrolust”

“Funeral Fog”

“Freezing Moon”

Side B

“Carnage”

“Buried By Time And Dust”

“Chainsaw Gutsfuck”

“Pure Fucking Armageddon”