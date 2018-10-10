MAYHEM - Peaceville To Release Remixed Reissue Of Grand Declaration Of War Album; Audio Samples Streaming

Peaceville will release the long awaited remix of Mayhem's cult classic, Grand Declaration Of War, on December 7th. The release can be pre-ordered on CD digipak + digital, LP gatefold + digital, and Cassette + digital, at this location. An audio sampler can be found below.

Completely reworked from the original master tapes by producer Jaime Gomez at Orgone Studios (Solstafir, Paradise Lost, Primordial, Ghost, Ulver, etc), this experimental black metal milestone sounds like you never heard it before.

Tracklisting:

"A Grand Declaration Of War"

"In The Lies Where Upon You Lay"

"A Time To Die"

"View From Nihil, Pt. 1"

"View From Nihil, Pt. 2"

"A Bloodsword And A Colder Sun, Pt. 1"

"A Bloodsword And A Colder Sun, Pt. 2"

"Crystalized Pain In Deconstruction"

"Completion In Science Of Agony, Pt. 1"

"To Daimonion"

"Untitled I"

"Completion In Science Of Agony, Pt. 2"

Audio samples: