MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Joins LARS ULRICH On It's Electric; Full Interview Streaming (Video)

Maynard James Keenan chats with It’s Electric! host Lars Ulrich (Metallica) about A Perfect Circle’s Eat The Elephant album, working with Billy Howerdel, getting out of his comfort zone, and his early aspirations. Watch below:

A Perfect Circle have announced fall tours for both the US and Europe.The tour news arrives as the band celebrates the release of Eat The Elephant, their first album in fourteen years.

Eat The Elephant was recently released on double 180-gram black version as well as an indie retail exclusive limited-edition white 180-gram version that sold out immediately. A new colorway, a double 180-gram clear blue/clear red vinyl edition will be released on July 6th, with pre-orders available here.

Newly announced A Perfect Circle tour dates:

October

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

24 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheatre

29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

30 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena

November

1 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles’ Coliseum

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

6 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center

18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

December

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy

3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse

5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg

15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica

Tickets for both the US and European tour dates are available this Friday at 10 AM, local time.

Eat The Elephant tracklisting:

"Eat The Elephant"

"Disillusioned"

"The Contrarian"

"The Doomed"

"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"

"TalkTalk"

"By And Down The River"

"Delicious"

"DLB"

"Hourglass"

"Feathers"

"Get The Lead Out"

“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”:

"Disillusioned" video:

"TalkTalk":

"The Doomed" video:

More A Perfect Circle tour dates:

May

12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion

15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

June

1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle (Sold Out)

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)

28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July

1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) is filling in for James Iha on all announced A Perfect Circle shows.