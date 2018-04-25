MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Joins LARS ULRICH On It's Electric; Full Interview Streaming (Video)
April 25, 2018, an hour ago
Maynard James Keenan chats with It’s Electric! host Lars Ulrich (Metallica) about A Perfect Circle’s Eat The Elephant album, working with Billy Howerdel, getting out of his comfort zone, and his early aspirations. Watch below:
A Perfect Circle have announced fall tours for both the US and Europe.The tour news arrives as the band celebrates the release of Eat The Elephant, their first album in fourteen years.
Eat The Elephant was recently released on double 180-gram black version as well as an indie retail exclusive limited-edition white 180-gram version that sold out immediately. A new colorway, a double 180-gram clear blue/clear red vinyl edition will be released on July 6th, with pre-orders available here.
Newly announced A Perfect Circle tour dates:
October
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater
24 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheatre
29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
30 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena
November
1 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles’ Coliseum
2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
6 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden
17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center
18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
December
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy
3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse
5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg
15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica
Tickets for both the US and European tour dates are available this Friday at 10 AM, local time.
Eat The Elephant tracklisting:
"Eat The Elephant"
"Disillusioned"
"The Contrarian"
"The Doomed"
"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"
"TalkTalk"
"By And Down The River"
"Delicious"
"DLB"
"Hourglass"
"Feathers"
"Get The Lead Out"
“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”:
"Disillusioned" video:
"TalkTalk":
"The Doomed" video:
More A Perfect Circle tour dates:
May
12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion
15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena
18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range
22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion
June
1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival
12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)
14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)
17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle (Sold Out)
20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)
28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July
1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle
A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) is filling in for James Iha on all announced A Perfect Circle shows.