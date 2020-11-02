Maynard James Keenan’s PUSCIFER Release "Theorem" Music Video

Puscifer, who released their fourth full-length album, Existential Reckoning (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG) last Friday, have released a video for the song “Theorem”.

The video, which was directed by Maynard James Keenan, offers an update on the search for Pusciverse desert dweller Billy D. The clip’s arrival follows an eventful weekend for the group that features Keenan, Mat Mitchell, Carina Round, Greg Edwards and Gunnar Olsen, with a wildly successful release day livestream event, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti, and saw the 12-song album sitting atop Apple’s Rock Album chart since release.

Keenan said: “People ask us ‘What is in the Briefcase?’ ‘Puscifer.’ And what is Puscifer?’ ‘What is Puscifer is what Puscifer is.’ ‘Like a paradox?’ ‘More than one.’ Sigh.”

Order Existential Reckoning here in a a number of limited edition vinyl variants including pure clear (indie retail exclusive), high dispersion gold, a wine & vinyl bundle featuring “oakwood” and trans red with black swirl versions as well as translucent tri-color clear blend (Revolver exclusive).

Existential Reckoning tracklisting:

"Bread And Circus"

"Apocalyptical"

"The Underwhelming"

"Grey Area 5.1"

"Theorem"

"UPGrade"

"Bullet Train To Iowa"

"Personal Prometheus"

"A Singularity

"Postulous""

"Fake Affront"

"Bedlamite"

"The Underwhelming" visualizer:

"Apocalyptical" video: