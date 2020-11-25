Medieval Bardcore Versions Of IRON MAIDEN's "Fear Of The Dark" And DIO's "Rainbow In The Dark" Streaming (Video)

November 25, 2020, an hour ago

news iron maiden dio heavy metal

No, it's not a slow news day. Just something lighthearted amongst the doom and gloom of your average global pandemic. Enjoy.

Both renditions above are courtesy of Álvaro Galán, who goes by the name Algal the Bard. Check out his Facebook page and his YouTube Channel.

His first EP, This Is Bardcore: Vol. 1, is available on all digital platforms.

Tracklist:

"Toxicity"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Somebody To Love"
"Aerials"
"Meme Music Medley"



