MEGADETH Are "Hard At Work" On New Album; More Studio Pics Posted

Megadeth have once again checked in from Franklin, TN, where they are currently working on album #16, the as-yet-untitled follow-up to Dystopia from 2016. The band took to social media earlier today to share four new shots from the pre-production sessions.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson spoke about the progress being made on Megadeth's next studio album during a recent interview on Detroit radio station 101 WRIF with Meltdown.

During the chat, which can be heard below, Ellefson stated, "We were obviously planning to do the Ozzy / Megadeth tour, and now that that's been pushed back to next year, in a way, probably opens up a perfect window for us to really get in now [and focus on the new album]. All things happen for a reason, so I think on the Megadeth schedule, it's probably maybe good timing, actually, to just go right in, and we're gonna definitely be really hunkering down now to get that going. Because we have some of our own shows in August that have been on the books — there's actually a few more coming in now — there's Rock In Rio, and that's early October, and then there's the MegaCruise."

"As much as we were hoping to have a record out this year, looking at how the Dystopia timeline was where we were working on it early in 2015, we started doing some shows later that year, we put out a heavy track, 'Fatal Illusion', and then the record dropped in early 2016. So, in this case, sometime probably early 2020 is my thought that that's probably when the record will be ready to come out."