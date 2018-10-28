MEGADETH Auction Two Signed Guitars In Support Of Sulawesi Earthquake / Tsunami Victims; Video Available

According to Tempo.co, not only Megadeth perform at the second edition of the International Rock Music Festival: JogjaROCKarta 2018 (on October 27th), the band also auctioned two guitars with the profits going to the victims and survivors of the devastating tsunami and earthquake that hit Palu, Central Sulawesi.

The auctioned guitars were signed by Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro, and Dirk Verbeuren. The signing was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Yogyakarta on Friday, October 26th.

The inaugural Megacruise will be invading the West Coast in the fall of 2019. Join your cruise host, Megadeth, as you depart from Los Angeles, California on Sunday, October 13th, 2019, for five days and nights of heavy metal decadence and debauchery. Watch a new video trailer below:

Don’t miss your chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail with amazing artists and experience kick-ass concerts, events and much more. While aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jewel, you will visit two cool ports; San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico. With two full days at sea this will be metal lover's dream come true with wall-to-wall music and activities with Megadeth and a few of their friends.

Bands currently confirmed to perform on the cruise include: Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity, DevilDriver, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi, with more to be announced.

Visit Megacruise.com for all the details of this epic voyage.