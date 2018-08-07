MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Announces European Dates For Basstory Tour

Grammy award winning Megadeth bassist, author, entrepreneur, and metal icon David Ellefson, in association with Hexagon Booking, has announced a string of European dates for his Basstory tour, a series of limited and exclusive "Storytellers" dates, starting September 21st in Portland, Oregon.

Dubbed Basstory: An Intimate Evening Of Riffs And Repartee With David Ellefson, the show combines solo bass performance with David’s celebrated brand of storytelling, as he recounts intimate details of his struggles and triumphs in the name of rock n' roll.

Basstory will also include special VIP meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Says Ellefson, “I have always done clinics, and a few years ago did an amazing spoken word tour in Australia to support my book My Life With ‘Deth, and have always welcomed the opportunity to be able to meet and connect with fans on a more intimate level. These important parts of my professional life converged to create Basstory. Not only will fans get to hear some of their favourite bass riffs, but the stories behind them. It’s not often I get to get into small, intimate Rock clubs, the way this all started, and I’m excited for fans to get to experience this show.”

European dates:

October

15 - BIMM - Bristol, UK *

16 - ACM - Guildford, UK *

17 - Rockhal-Esch Sur - Alzette, Luxembourg

18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 - Le Relais des artistes-Les - Bioux, Switzerland (Reservations via email valprod.management@gmail.com)

22 - Riff Megastore - Warsaw, Poland

23 - Private Club - Berlin, Germany *

* Private events. No public ticketing available.

More dates coming soon.

Basstory US dates are listed below.

Dates:

September

20 - Portland, OR - Dante's

21 - Spokane Valley, WA - The Roadhouse

22 - Fife, WA - Louie G's

28 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

29 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club

October

4 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House*

5 - Sturtevant, WI - Route 20 Outhouse*

6 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center*

7 - Mankato, MN - What’s Up Lounge*

* with Green Death and Wrath

Basstory is also the launching pad for Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert, to announce the formation of their new booking agency, ETA - Ellefson Touring Agency, with veteran agent Keith Rowley personally booking the trek.