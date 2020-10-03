MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON - "For Me, Music Has Always Been About Doing It With Other People, For Other People; That's Where I Get My Satisfaction"

Megadeth bassist David Ellfson is featured in a new interview with Indie Power, found below. He discusses the band's forthcoming new album. - the as-yet-untitled follow-up to Dystopia from 2016 - as well as his other projects and business ventures.

Ellefson: "Megadeth is a real job, a real position, but a lot of these other things just become a labour of love. Sometimes it's fun to have these other things to do to keep the big gigs (performing with Megadeth) fun as well. Like any job, if you like coffee and you work in a coffee shop, you're going to get sick of making coffee every day. Music can be the same way; when you do it for a living it can sometimes be a burnout. I try to keep life pretty wide (open) with a lot of variety in it, different people that I hang with. People light me up, and for me music has always been about doing it with other people, for other people. That's where I get my joy and satisfaction out of it."

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine guested on New York-based Q104.3's program Out Of The Box With Jonathan Clarke to discuss his new book, Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece. He also offered an update on the band's new studio album, which is currently in the works. The as-yet-untitled record is the follow-up to Dystopia from 2016.