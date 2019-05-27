MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON - "Great Rock Groups Are Always Driven By Personalities And Charisma As Much As They Are By Musical Abilities"

In a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson talks to Robert Cavuoto about his upcoming book More Life With Deth, and his first ever solo CD Sleeping Giants, his philosophies to success, and the pre-production sessions for the new Megadeth album. An excerpt follows:

Robert Cavuoto: Megadeth is known for having a revolving door of drummers and guitarists throughout their career. Some obviously changed due to necessity, but other time, it was unclear. Do you think that hurt the bands notoriety and popularity?

David Ellefson: "Yeah, for sure! Great rock groups are always driven by personalities and charisma as much as they are by musical abilities. That’s what makes a band greater than the sum of its parts. There are a lot of great musicians who can play well, and we had a lot of them in our band. With that said, it’s not about playing the notes but how you play the notes. How you do play on stage, on a recording, and connect with the audience. It’s a crap shoot if you get a new member if will connect with your existing fan base. In the beginning, we had to make a change due to drug use and issues with ultimately imploded the band. There have been fan favorite eras of the band, and I think we are in one now with Kiko and Dirk. During the Rust in Peace era with Marty Friedman and Nick Menza we weren’t just good musicians, we were good musicians together and rock stars. Fans want rock stars! They look to us to be above normal. People don’t pay for normal they pay for extra-ordinary. That’s what they want and look to us to get."

Robert Cavuoto: What is it about Megadeth’s music that transcends to so many people around the globe in such a positive manner?

David Ellefson: "I noticed right away when we went back to Europe in 1987 with Flotsam & Jetsam as our support act and even in South America that there is something about the groove of Megadeth’s music that connects with the Latino flavor for rhythm. From the very beginning, I have always notice that there is a sexy swagger to the groove and rhythm of the music which connected very well to certain cultures. Latin America is a big supporter of Megadeth, and we really connect with them. What I found more interesting is when we went to Japan in 1987 the people there couldn’t speak a lick of English in a conversation, but at the show, they sang every word! I have spoken to many people around the world who have learned English by of our songs [laughing]. That’s incredible! There is some magic in our music that connects around the world."

Ellefson recently announced the first dates for his summer 2019 Basstory - More Life With Deth Tour. The shows will feature a Q&A/discussion, with co-author and partner Thom Hazaert, about Ellefson’s upcoming memoir More Life With Deth, in stores July 16 via Jawbone Press, and a full live-band set including songs from the companion album Sleeping Giants, in stores July 19 via Combat Records.

Performing with Ellefson will be Hazaert, who handles vocals on the newly recorded tracks from Sleeping Giants, along with Basstory vets Dead By Wednesday guitarist Dave Sharpe and drummer Opus Lawrence, and Hatchet guitarist Clayton Cagle.

Support in various markets will be provided by EMP Label Group and Combat artists, including Archer Nation, Last Crack, Bleed (aka Crawl), Green Death, and more.

Says Ellefson: “When we got the unfortunate news that the Ozzy tour was postponed, we thought we’d make the best of the downtime, and take one more lap around the track to get up close and personal with the fans, and go talk about the book, and play some of these Sleeping Giants songs live.

"Basstory started out more in the vein of a “clinic”, and has evolved into a full-on live band show, and now with some new material to play, and revisiting some of my past material from other projects on Sleeping Giants, I think it’s going to be that much more exciting. That's the great thing about Basstory, it's always a different show. And it’s always fun to get back into the clubs and get intimate with the fans in a way that’s not possible in a giant arena, and that's really what Basstory is all about.”

Sleeping Giants, featuring cover art by Melody Myers (Altitudes And Attitude, Marc Rizzo, Escape The Fate) , will be a retrospective featuring several new tracks recorded by Ellefson and Hazaert, plus a collection of demos, and unreleased material, from F5 and David’s other projects, including the unreleased demo “If You Were God”, featuring John Bush (Anthrax, Armored Saint), plus several unreleased demos featuring House Of Lords / Giuffria vocalist David Glen Eisley. The CD version will also include a second bonus disc, featuring a compilation of EMP and Combat Records artists.

Produced by Ellefson and Hazaert, with additional production from Icon guitarist John Aquilino at the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Sleeping Giants is tentatively set to include a multitude of guests including: legendary MC Daryl “DMC” McDaniels, who shares vocals with Hazaert on the title track, Ken Mary (Alice Cooper, Flotsam And Jetsam), Steve Conley (Flotsam And Jetsam, F5), Ethan Brosh, Bumblefoot, Dave Sharpe and Opus Lawrence of Dead By Wednesday, Mark Tremonti, Juan Garcia (Abbatoir, Body Count), Illias Papadakis (Memorain), Dave McClain (Machine Head, Sacred Reich), a remix by Game Of Thrones star Kristian Nairn, and more.

